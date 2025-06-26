Is it possible to buy HUYA Inc ADR(HUYA) shares at a good price now?

While HUYA Inc ADR has underperformed by -1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUYA rose by 20.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.20 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.20% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2025, Daiwa Securities Downgraded HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on November 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HUYA. Citigroup August 14, 2024d the rating to Buy on August 14, 2024, and set its price target from $2.40 to $6. JP Morgan May 20, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for HUYA, as published in its report on May 20, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA)

The current dividend for HUYA investors is set at $0.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.92%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of HUYA Inc ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HUYA is recording an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a loss of -1.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.20, showing growth from the present price of $3.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HUYA Inc ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.92% at present.