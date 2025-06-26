Is it possible to buy ADTRAN Holdings Inc(ADTN) shares at a good price now?

While ADTRAN Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN rose by 7.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.44 to $4.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.00% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) recommending Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on November 08, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ADTN. Northland Capital also Upgraded ADTN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 08, 2024. Rosenblatt November 07, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ADTN, as published in its report on November 07, 2023. Northland Capital’s report from April 12, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ADTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADTN is recording an average volume of 886.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a gain of 14.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.26, showing growth from the present price of $8.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

