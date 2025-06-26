Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Is Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) a threat to investors?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Coherus Oncology Inc has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHRS fell by -47.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.43 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2024, UBS Downgraded Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CHRS. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on July 24, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CHRS, as published in its report on May 01, 2023. UBS’s report from March 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CHRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -90.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Coherus Oncology Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CHRS is recording an average volume of 1.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a loss of -4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.68, showing growth from the present price of $0.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coherus Oncology Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CHRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.07% at present.

Hot this week

Market

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)’s results reveal risk

0
While Gold Royalty Corp has overperformed by 0.88%, investors...
Industry

Was there any good news for Elastic N.V (ESTC) stock in the last session?

0
While Elastic N.V has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are...
Finance

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at NanoViricides Inc (NNVC)

0
Within its last year performance, NNVC fell by -2.10%,...
Companies

The Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

0
While Tscan Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -8.33%, investors...
Market

How should investors view Guardant Health Inc (GH)?

0
While Guardant Health Inc has underperformed by -0.18%, investors...

Topics

Market

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)’s results reveal risk

0
While Gold Royalty Corp has overperformed by 0.88%, investors...
Industry

Was there any good news for Elastic N.V (ESTC) stock in the last session?

0
While Elastic N.V has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are...
Finance

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at NanoViricides Inc (NNVC)

0
Within its last year performance, NNVC fell by -2.10%,...
Companies

The Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

0
While Tscan Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -8.33%, investors...
Market

How should investors view Guardant Health Inc (GH)?

0
While Guardant Health Inc has underperformed by -0.18%, investors...
Industry

SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

0
While SI-BONE Inc has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are...
Finance

Have you been able to find a good deal on nLIGHT Inc’s shares?

0
While nLIGHT Inc has overperformed by 1.67%, investors are...
Companies

A closer look at Knife River Corp (KNF) is warranted

0
While Knife River Corp has underperformed by -4.31%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
What is MNKD’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?
Next article
Is Talos Energy Inc (TALO) a good investment opportunity?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)’s results reveal risk

0
While Gold Royalty Corp has overperformed by 0.88%, investors...

Was there any good news for Elastic N.V (ESTC) stock in the last session?

0
While Elastic N.V has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are...

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at NanoViricides Inc (NNVC)

0
Within its last year performance, NNVC fell by -2.10%,...

The Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

0
While Tscan Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -8.33%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.