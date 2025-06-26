Investing in Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Core Natural Resources Inc has underperformed by -1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNR fell by -37.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $134.59 to $58.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.53% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, UBS started tracking Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 31, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for CNR. The Benchmark Company also reiterated CNR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2020. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on February 19, 2020, and assigned a price target of $11. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for CNR, as published in its report on June 27, 2018. Stifel’s report from February 08, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR)

Investors in Core Natural Resources Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.70 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Core Natural Resources Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CNR is recording 897.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -8.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.00, showing growth from the present price of $67.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Core Natural Resources Inc Shares?

The Thermal Coal market is dominated by Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) based in the USA. When comparing Core Natural Resources Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -140.68%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.21% at present.