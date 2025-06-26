Indivior Plc (INDV) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Indivior Plc has underperformed by -1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDV rose by 10.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.61 to $7.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 28, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 23, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for INDV. Craig Hallum also rated INDV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 03, 2024. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on July 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $35.

Analysis of Indivior Plc (INDV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Indivior Plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and INDV is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.89%, with a loss of -0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.92, showing growth from the present price of $13.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indivior Plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

