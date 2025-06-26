Subscribe
How to interpret Amplitude Inc (AMPL)’s stock chart patterns

While Amplitude Inc has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPL rose by 14.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $7.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.44% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2025, Needham started tracking Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on February 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AMPL. DA Davidson also Upgraded AMPL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 20, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 13, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 13, 2025, and set its price target from $10 to $11. Piper Sandler January 06, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMPL, as published in its report on January 06, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for AMPL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Amplitude Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMPL is recording 1.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.02%, with a gain of 1.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amplitude Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AMPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.08% at present.

