How did eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) fare last session?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While eXp World Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXPI fell by -20.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.39 to $6.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.96% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, DA Davidson Upgraded eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on July 23, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EXPI. BTIG Research also rated EXPI shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2023. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on July 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $53. William Blair February 12, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for EXPI, as published in its report on February 12, 2021.

Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Investors in eXp World Holdings Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of eXp World Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EXPI is recording 1.27M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.68%, with a gain of 3.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze eXp World Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EXPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.51% at present.

