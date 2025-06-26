Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has underperformed by -4.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLX fell by -32.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.05 to $5.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.60% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) to Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on October 24, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HLX. Raymond James also rated HLX shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 19, 2024. Evercore ISI July 27, 2022d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HLX, as published in its report on July 27, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5.60 for HLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.13%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.81M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a loss of -11.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.12, showing growth from the present price of $6.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Shares?

The USA based company Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. When comparing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.71%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

