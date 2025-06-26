Have you been able to find a good deal on Xencor Inc’s shares?

While Xencor Inc has overperformed by 3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XNCR fell by -62.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.24 to $7.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.73% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, William Blair started tracking Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 12, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for XNCR. Piper Sandler also Upgraded XNCR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2024. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 16, 2024, but set its price target from $56 to $38. Piper Sandler February 28, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for XNCR, as published in its report on February 28, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from May 19, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $42 for XNCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Xencor Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and XNCR is recording an average volume of 956.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a gain of 3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.20, showing growth from the present price of $8.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XNCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xencor Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

