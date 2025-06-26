Halliburton Co (HAL)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Halliburton Co has underperformed by -2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAL fell by -25.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.08 to $18.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Griffin Securities on December 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAL. Piper Sandler also rated HAL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2024. Barclays December 18, 2024d the rating to Equal Weight on December 18, 2024, and set its price target from $43 to $33. UBS December 09, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAL, as published in its report on December 09, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $37 for HAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Halliburton Co (HAL)

HAL currently pays a dividend of $0.68 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.67%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Halliburton Co’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 15.13M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HAL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a loss of -11.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.43, showing growth from the present price of $20.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Halliburton Co Shares?

The USA based company Halliburton Co (HAL) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. When comparing Halliburton Co shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.36%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

