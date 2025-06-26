GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) stock on the rise: An overview

While GXO Logistics Inc has underperformed by -0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GXO rose by 10.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.33 to $30.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.82% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2025, Truist started tracking GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) recommending Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for GXO. Loop Capital also Downgraded GXO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $60. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GXO, as published in its report on June 07, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from April 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $80 for GXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GXO Logistics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GXO is recording an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.06%, with a gain of 11.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.12, showing growth from the present price of $47.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GXO Logistics Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Integrated Freight & Logistics sector, GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) is based in the USA. When comparing GXO Logistics Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 77.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -160.09%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

