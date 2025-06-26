Subscribe
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) stock on the rise: An overview

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has underperformed by -1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TV rose by 45.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.83 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.69% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on April 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TV. BofA Securities October 05, 2023d the rating to Buy on October 05, 2023, and set its price target from $5 to $4.70. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TV, as published in its report on May 31, 2023. UBS’s report from April 19, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for TV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV)

The current dividend for TV investors is set at $0.09 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TV is recording an average volume of 2.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a gain of 8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.43, showing growth from the present price of $2.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Televisa SAB ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.44% at present.

