Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) did well last session?

While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has underperformed by -2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPMT fell by -6.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.66 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.70% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JMP Securities on February 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for GPMT. UBS also rated GPMT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. Credit Suisse May 14, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPMT, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from March 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GPMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Investors in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GPMT is recording 512.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 13.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

