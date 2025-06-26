Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)’s stock decline to 10.59 per share

While Forte Biosciences Inc has underperformed by -25.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FBRX fell by -53.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.68 to $4.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 08, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FBRX. Chardan Capital Markets also Upgraded FBRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 20, 2021. Ladenburg Thalmann September 03, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FBRX, as published in its report on September 03, 2021. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from September 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for FBRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)

One of the most important indicators of Forte Biosciences Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -130.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FBRX is recording 54.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.24%, with a loss of -14.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FBRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Forte Biosciences Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

