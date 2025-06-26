Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Ferguson Enterprises Inc has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FERG rose by 26.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $225.62 to $146.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.87% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Goldman started tracking Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) recommending Buy. A report published by Berenberg on June 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FERG. Deutsche Bank also rated FERG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $174 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2025. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FERG, as published in its report on February 03, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from January 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $225 for FERG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FERG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $3.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ferguson Enterprises Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FERG is recording an average volume of 1.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.90%, with a gain of 3.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $235.46, showing growth from the present price of $219.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FERG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ferguson Enterprises Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Industrial Distribution sector, Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) is based in the USA. When comparing Ferguson Enterprises Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.26%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

