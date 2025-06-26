Examining Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) stock is warranted

While Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBSW rose by 112.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.28 to $3.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.70% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) to Outperform. A report published by HSBC Securities on November 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SBSW. BMO Capital Markets December 05, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SBSW, as published in its report on December 05, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for SBSW shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SBSW is registering an average volume of 12.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a gain of 2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.91, showing decline from the present price of $7.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

