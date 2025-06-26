Examining Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) stock is warranted

While Axcelis Technologies Inc has overperformed by 0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 0.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.61 to $40.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.91% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) to Neutral. A report published by William Blair on February 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ACLS. BofA Securities December 15, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ACLS, as published in its report on December 15, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from September 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $225 for ACLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Axcelis Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ACLS is recording 665.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a gain of 2.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.75, showing growth from the present price of $70.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc Shares?

The Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market is dominated by Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) based in the USA. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

