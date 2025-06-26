Examining 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) more closely is necessary

While 10x Genomics Inc has overperformed by 7.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXG fell by -18.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.76 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.78% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) to Market Perform. A report published by Leerink Partners on September 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TXG. Jefferies also Upgraded TXG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2024. JP Morgan July 18, 2024d the rating to Neutral on July 18, 2024, and set its price target from $40 to $20. Deutsche Bank July 10, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TXG, as published in its report on July 10, 2024. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

10x Genomics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TXG is registering an average volume of 3.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a gain of 10.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.93, showing growth from the present price of $11.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 10x Genomics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

