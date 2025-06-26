Evaluating ALBT’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Avalon GloboCare Corp’s (ALBT) stock is trading at the price of $3.51, a gain of 2.33% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -72.14% less than its 52-week high of $12.60 and 66.35% better than its 52-week low of $2.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.88% below the high and +29.81% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ALBT’s SMA-200 is $3.87.

It is also essential to consider ALBT stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 5.46 for the last year.

How does Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT): Earnings History

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: ALBT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 23.35% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.83% of its stock and 1.08% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Equitable Holdings, Inc. holding total of 14.22 shares that make 0.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 50207.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 2.56 shares of ALBT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.12% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9043.0.

An overview of Avalon GloboCare Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) traded 61,480 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.23 and price change of -0.23. With the moving average of $3.51 and a price change of -0.35, about 55,108 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ALBT’s 100-day average volume is 69,171 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.40 and a price change of +0.15.