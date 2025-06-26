Subscribe
Finance
Do investors need to be concerned about DraftKings Inc (DKNG)?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While DraftKings Inc has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DKNG rose by 14.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.61 to $28.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.21% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Bernstein on June 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DKNG. BTIG Research also reiterated DKNG shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 22, 2025. Susquehanna Reiterated the rating as Positive on January 08, 2025, but set its price target from $56 to $54. Mizuho resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for DKNG, as published in its report on October 18, 2024. Susquehanna’s report from October 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for DKNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Positive’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DraftKings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DKNG has an average volume of 10.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.45%, with a gain of 12.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.08, showing growth from the present price of $42.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DKNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DraftKings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

DKNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.05% at present.

