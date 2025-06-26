Did TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) perform well in the last session?

While TTM Technologies Inc has overperformed by 3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTMI rose by 58.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.93 to $15.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 63.30% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on May 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TTMI. Truist also Upgraded TTMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 02, 2023. Truist February 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TTMI, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Craig Hallum’s report from September 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for TTMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TTM Technologies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TTMI is registering an average volume of 988.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.87%, with a gain of 7.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.00, showing growth from the present price of $39.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTM Technologies Inc Shares?

A giant in the Electronic Components market, TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is based in the USA. When comparing TTM Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 206.27%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

