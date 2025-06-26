Did AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) perform well in the last session?

While AeroVironment Inc has overperformed by 21.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAV rose by 52.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $236.60 to $102.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.87% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Stifel started tracking AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on April 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for AVAV. Jefferies also Upgraded AVAV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $230 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2024. Raymond James September 16, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AVAV, as published in its report on September 16, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $220 for AVAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Alembic Global Advisors also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AeroVironment Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AVAV is recording 530.55K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.49%, with a gain of 24.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $229.17, showing decline from the present price of $234.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroVironment Inc Shares?

The Aerospace & Defense market is dominated by AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) based in the USA. When comparing AeroVironment Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 152.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.98%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AVAV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.76% at present.