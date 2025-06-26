Coherent Corp (COHR)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Coherent Corp has overperformed by 5.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COHR fell by -9.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $113.60 to $45.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.00% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2025, Needham Reiterated Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) to Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on April 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for COHR. Rosenblatt also Upgraded COHR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 04, 2025. Raymond James March 24, 2025d the rating to Strong Buy on March 24, 2025, and set its price target from $110 to $91. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for COHR, as published in its report on February 21, 2025. Jefferies’s report from December 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $135 for COHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coherent Corp (COHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coherent Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and COHR has an average volume of 3.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a gain of 7.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.06, showing growth from the present price of $85.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coherent Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

