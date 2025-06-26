CNXC overperforms with a 0.17 increase in share price

While Concentrix Corp has overperformed by 0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNXC rose by 25.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.00 to $36.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.24% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, Barrington Research Reiterated Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) to Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CNXC. BofA Securities also Upgraded CNXC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 28, 2024. BofA Securities March 27, 2024d the rating to Underperform on March 27, 2024, and set its price target from $85 to $60. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CNXC, as published in its report on September 06, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from August 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $120 for CNXC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

It’s important to note that CNXC shareholders are currently getting $1.30 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Concentrix Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNXC is registering an average volume of 847.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a loss of -2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.00, showing growth from the present price of $54.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Concentrix Corp Shares?

A giant in the Information Technology Services market, Concentrix Corp (CNXC) is based in the USA. When comparing Concentrix Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.99%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

