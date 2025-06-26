Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Chart Industries Inc has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLS fell by -20.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $220.03 to $101.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.38% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on March 03, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GTLS. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded GTLS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 16, 2024. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on May 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $193. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GTLS, as published in its report on May 06, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $200 for GTLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chart Industries Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GTLS is recording 830.94K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.75%, with a gain of 5.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $207.65, showing growth from the present price of $151.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chart Industries Inc Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) based in the USA. When comparing Chart Industries Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 579.15%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

