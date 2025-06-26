Centuri Holdings Inc’s results are impressive

While Centuri Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTRI rose by 13.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.81 to $14.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTRI) to Underweight. A report published by UBS on July 30, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CTRI. BofA Securities also Downgraded CTRI shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 27, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on May 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $29. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTRI, as published in its report on May 13, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from May 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for CTRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Centuri Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CTRI is recording an average volume of 613.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 5.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.42, showing decline from the present price of $21.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centuri Holdings Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Gas sector, Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) is based in the USA. When comparing Centuri Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2093.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 28.44%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

