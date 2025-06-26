Carvana Co (CVNA) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Carvana Co has underperformed by -2.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVNA rose by 55.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $351.43 to $116.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.25% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) to Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CVNA. Citigroup also Upgraded CVNA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $277 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts January 07, 2025d the rating to Outperform on January 07, 2025, and set its price target from $270 to $280. Morgan Stanley November 05, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for CVNA, as published in its report on November 05, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from September 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $185 for CVNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Carvana Co (CVNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Carvana Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CVNA is recording an average volume of 4.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.51%, with a gain of 7.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $313.17, showing decline from the present price of $315.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carvana Co Shares?

Carvana Co (CVNA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto & Truck Dealerships market. When comparing Carvana Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 110.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 556.08%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

