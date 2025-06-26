Can you still get a good price for Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) Shares at this point?

While Yalla Group Limited ADR has underperformed by -1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YALA rose by 67.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.29 to $3.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.44% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for YALA.

Analysis of Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Yalla Group Limited ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and YALA has an average volume of 1.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 5.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.10, showing growth from the present price of $6.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YALA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yalla Group Limited ADR Shares?

Software – Application giant Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) is based in the United Arab Emirates and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Yalla Group Limited ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.01%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

