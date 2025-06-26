Can you still get a good price for AES Corp (AES) Shares at this point?

While AES Corp has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AES fell by -18.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.30 to $9.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.17% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, Argus Downgraded AES Corp (NYSE: AES) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on May 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AES. Jefferies also Downgraded AES shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 10, 2025. BofA Securities March 04, 2025d the rating to Neutral on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $11 to $13. Seaport Research Partners March 03, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for AES, as published in its report on March 03, 2025. HSBC Securities’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AES shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of AES Corp (AES)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AES’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.70 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AES Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AES is recording an average volume of 16.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.40%, with a loss of -0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.64, showing growth from the present price of $10.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AES Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Diversified sector, AES Corp (AES) is based in the USA. When comparing AES Corp shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.37%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

