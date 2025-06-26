Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Can you now get a good deal on Nano X Imaging Ltd’s shares?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Nano X Imaging Ltd has overperformed by 0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NNOX fell by -27.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.61% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on September 08, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated NNOX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2023. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on April 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $52. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for NNOX, as published in its report on September 15, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from September 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $70 for NNOX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nano X Imaging Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NNOX is recording an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a gain of 3.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NNOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nano X Imaging Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NNOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.40% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

What will the future hold for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stock?

0
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)'s stock is trading at $13.82...
Finance

Is the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Snap Inc's (SNAP) stock is trading at $8.05,...
Market

A review of CRSP’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...
Industry

CCL’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Carnival Corp (CCL)'s stock is trading at $25.82 at...

Topics

Industry

What will the future hold for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stock?

0
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)'s stock is trading at $13.82...
Finance

Is the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Snap Inc's (SNAP) stock is trading at $8.05,...
Market

A review of CRSP’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...
Industry

CCL’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Carnival Corp (CCL)'s stock is trading at $25.82 at...
Finance

A closer look at B2gold Corp’s (BTG) current quarter earnings projections

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Will Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Affirm Holdings Inc's (AFRM) stock is trading at...
Market

RERE’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A stock that deserves closer examination: Energous Corp (WATT)
Next article
Do investors need to be concerned about DraftKings Inc (DKNG)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What will the future hold for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stock?

0
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)'s stock is trading at $13.82...

Is the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Snap Inc's (SNAP) stock is trading at $8.05,...

A review of CRSP’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.