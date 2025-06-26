Can you now get a good deal on MKS Inc’s shares?

While MKS Inc has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MKSI fell by -5.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $147.40 to $54.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.87% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on January 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MKSI. JP Morgan also rated MKSI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2024. Citigroup September 16, 2024d the rating to Neutral on September 16, 2024, and set its price target from $145 to $120. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MKSI, as published in its report on September 10, 2024. Goldman’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $129 for MKSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of MKS Inc (MKSI)

The current dividend for MKSI investors is set at $0.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MKS Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MKSI is recording an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a gain of 7.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.00, showing growth from the present price of $98.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MKSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MKS Inc Shares?

MKS Inc (MKSI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market. When comparing MKS Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 245.06%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

