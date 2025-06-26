Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) produces promising results

While Cadence Design Systems, Inc has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDNS fell by -0.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $326.19 to $221.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.45% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) to Overweight. A report published by Redburn Atlantic on January 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CDNS. Wells Fargo also rated CDNS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $350 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2024. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on November 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $360. Mizuho initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CDNS, as published in its report on October 22, 2024. Berenberg’s report from October 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $320 for CDNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CDNS is recording an average volume of 2.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.79%, with a loss of -0.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $324.14, showing growth from the present price of $297.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cadence Design Systems, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) is based in the USA. When comparing Cadence Design Systems, Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 75.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.44%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

