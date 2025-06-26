Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Byrna Technologies Inc has underperformed by -6.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYRN rose by 6.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.78 to $7.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.09% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) recommending Buy. A report published by Dawson James on April 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BYRN. Raymond James also rated BYRN shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 20, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31.

Analysis of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Byrna Technologies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BYRN is registering an average volume of 523.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.88, showing growth from the present price of $30.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Byrna Technologies Inc Shares?

A giant in the Aerospace & Defense market, Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) is based in the USA. When comparing Byrna Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9757.14%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

