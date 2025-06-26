Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) deserves closer scrutiny

While Biolife Solutions Inc has underperformed by -1.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLFS fell by -17.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.55 to $18.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.13% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on April 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLFS. Craig Hallum also rated BLFS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 11, 2023. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BLFS, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Cowen’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $64 for BLFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.54%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Biolife Solutions Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 602.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BLFS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.86%, with a loss of -1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.22, showing growth from the present price of $21.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Biolife Solutions Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

