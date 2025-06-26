BDMD’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited’s (BDMD) stock is trading at $6.07, marking a fall of -8.52% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -55.07% below its 52-week high of $13.52 and 478.50% above its 52-week low of $1.05. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.47% below the high and +93.96% above the low.

BDMD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 17.69, resulting in an 1972.95 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD): Earnings History

If we examine Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BDMD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 99.92% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.40% of its stock and 1,668.36% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holding total of 125.0 shares that make 0.35% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.76 million.

The securities firm Periscope Capital Inc. holds 125.0 shares of BDMD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.35% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.76 million.

An overview of Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD) traded 183,209 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.17 and price change of +2.00. With the moving average of $5.30 and a price change of +0.99, about 88,908 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BDMD’s 100-day average volume is 89,523 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.32 and a price change of -0.69.