Industry
2 min.Read

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)’s stock decline to 16.94 per share

Preston Campbell
Preston Campbell

While BBVA Argentina ADR has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR fell by -11.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.01 to $7.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.70% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Itau BBA started tracking BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BBAR.

Analysis of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)

BBAR currently pays a dividend of $0.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BBVA Argentina ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 762.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BBAR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a loss of -1.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.38, showing growth from the present price of $16.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BBVA Argentina ADR Shares?

The Argentina based company BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing BBVA Argentina ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 78.16%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BBAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.15% at present.

