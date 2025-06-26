Are Upbound Group Inc’shares a good deal?

While Upbound Group Inc has underperformed by -1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPBD fell by -15.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.72 to $19.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.27% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2024, Stephens started tracking Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) recommending Overweight. A report published by BTIG Research on June 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UPBD. TD Cowen also rated UPBD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 08, 2024.

Analysis of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD)

With UPBD’s current dividend of $1.54 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Upbound Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UPBD has an average volume of 552.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.66%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upbound Group Inc Shares?

Software – Application giant Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Upbound Group Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.35%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

