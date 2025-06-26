Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Are Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) shares a good deal now?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

Within its last year performance, LAZR fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.70 to $2.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.61% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) to Neutral. BofA Securities also Downgraded LAZR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 10, 2024. Deutsche Bank January 17, 2024d the rating to Hold on January 17, 2024, and set its price target from $11 to $4. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LAZR, as published in its report on September 26, 2023. TD Cowen’s report from May 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for LAZR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.93%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Luminar Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LAZR is recording an average volume of 2.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a loss of -6.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAZR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Luminar Technologies Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LAZR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.76% at present.

