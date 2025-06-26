Altice USA Inc (ATUS) requires closer examination

While Altice USA Inc has underperformed by -3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATUS fell by -13.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $1.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.21% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) to Outperform. A report published by UBS on August 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATUS. Goldman also rated ATUS shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on April 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $1.50. JP Morgan April 11, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for ATUS, as published in its report on April 11, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from April 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $1 for ATUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Altice USA Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATUS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a gain of 4.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.55, showing growth from the present price of $2.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altice USA Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

