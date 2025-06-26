A year in review: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)’s performance in the last year

While Steven Madden Ltd has underperformed by -2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHOO fell by -45.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.01 to $19.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.84% in the last 200 days.

On April 30, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for SHOO. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on August 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $45. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for SHOO, as published in its report on August 01, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from February 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $44 for SHOO shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

The current dividend for SHOO investors is set at $0.84 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Steven Madden Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SHOO is recording an average volume of 1.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.42%, with a loss of -0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.62, showing growth from the present price of $23.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHOO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steven Madden Ltd Shares?

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Footwear & Accessories market. When comparing Steven Madden Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.66%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SHOO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.57% at present.