A year in review: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)’s performance in the last year

While Equinox Gold Corp has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EQX rose by 17.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.45 to $4.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.37% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) recommending Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on February 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for EQX. RBC Capital Mkts September 12, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for EQX, as published in its report on September 12, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Equinox Gold Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EQX is recording an average volume of 14.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a loss of -7.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EQX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Equinox Gold Corp Shares?

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gold market. When comparing Equinox Gold Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.45%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EQX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.37% at present.