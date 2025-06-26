A stock that deserves closer examination: Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT)

While Verint Systems, Inc has overperformed by 1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNT fell by -34.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.31 to $14.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, Needham Reiterated Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on September 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for VRNT. Evercore ISI also Downgraded VRNT shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 07, 2023. Jefferies January 05, 2023d the rating to Hold on January 05, 2023, and set its price target from $45 to $40. Goldman April 12, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRNT, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Cowen’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $75 for VRNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.96%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Verint Systems, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VRNT is recording an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.08%, with a gain of 5.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verint Systems, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT) is based in the USA. When comparing Verint Systems, Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -124.03%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

