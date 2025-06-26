A stock that deserves closer examination: Olin Corp (OLN)

While Olin Corp has underperformed by -2.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLN fell by -41.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.75 to $17.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.39% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLN. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded OLN shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2025. Truist Initiated an Hold rating on January 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. BofA Securities January 14, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OLN, as published in its report on January 14, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for OLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Olin Corp (OLN)

OLN currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Olin Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.89M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OLN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a gain of 0.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.18, showing growth from the present price of $19.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olin Corp Shares?

The USA based company Olin Corp (OLN) is one of the biggest names in Chemicals. When comparing Olin Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.99%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

