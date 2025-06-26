A stock that deserves closer examination: Energous Corp (WATT)

Within its last year performance, WATT fell by -72.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.70 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.15% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) to Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 05, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WATT. Ladenburg Thalmann also Upgraded WATT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 01, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for WATT, as published in its report on January 03, 2018. ROTH Capital’s report from December 28, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $45.80 for WATT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Energous Corp (WATT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 435.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Energous Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -182.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WATT has an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 7.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WATT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energous Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

