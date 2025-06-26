Subscribe
A closer look at Precigen Inc (PGEN) is warranted

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Precigen Inc has underperformed by -5.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGEN rose by 26.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.17 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.82% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) to Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on May 23, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PGEN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on February 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PGEN, as published in its report on February 22, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for PGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Precigen Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -278.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.58M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PGEN stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Precigen Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.33% at present.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.