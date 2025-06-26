Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

A closer look at Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)’s stock price trends

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Legend Biotech Corp ADR has underperformed by -2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEGN rose by 2.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.87 to $27.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.31% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2024, Redburn Atlantic started tracking Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on June 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LEGN. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated LEGN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 24, 2024. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on May 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $60. Scotiabank April 17, 2024d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for LEGN, as published in its report on April 17, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $82 for LEGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 107.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LEGN has an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.88%, with a loss of -3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.19, showing growth from the present price of $33.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Legend Biotech Corp ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LEGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.74% at present.

