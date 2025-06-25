Subscribe
Zevia PBC (ZVIA) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Zevia PBC has overperformed by 5.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZVIA fell by -18.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.99 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.44% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) to Market Perform. A report published by Goldman on July 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZVIA.

Analysis of Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Zevia PBC’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZVIA has an average volume of 555.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.75%, with a gain of 14.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.12, showing growth from the present price of $3.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZVIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zevia PBC Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ZVIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.35% at present.

