You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO)

In the current trading session, SILO Pharma Inc’s (SILO) stock is trading at the price of $0.62, a fall of -0.45% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -86.33% less than its 52-week high of $4.50 and 49.96% better than its 52-week low of $0.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.65% below the high and +47.03% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SILO’s SMA-200 is $1.0976.

It is also essential to consider SILO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 63.28 for the last year.SILO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.69, resulting in an 0.81 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SILO Pharma Inc (SILO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.50% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.45% of its stock and 3.81% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holding total of 124.24 shares that make 0.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 78840.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 44.49 shares of SILO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 28231.0.

An overview of SILO Pharma Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) traded 2,160,128 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5664 and price change of +0.1740. With the moving average of $0.7167 and a price change of -0.4410, about 1,166,041 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SILO’s 100-day average volume is 658,770 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0316 and a price change of -1.2110.