Finance
What will the future hold for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) stock?

Arcelia Reed

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)’s stock is trading at $6.29 at the moment marking a rise of 1.41% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -36.17% less than their 52-week high of $9.85, and 58.78% over their 52-week low of $3.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.17% below the high and +43.36% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BHC’s SMA-200 is $6.91.

Further, it is important to consider BHC stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.24.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 1.94.

How does Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.83 in simple terms.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC): Earnings History

If we examine Bausch Health Companies Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, beating the consensus of $0.85. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.24, resulting in a -28.26% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.85. That was a difference of -$0.24 and a surprise of -28.26%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 1.10 and 0.82 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.97 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.89 and also replicates 8.99% growth rate year over year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.96% of shares. A total of 309 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 69.06% of its stock and 77.57% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Icahn Carl C holding total of 34.72 shares that make 9.38% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 218.57 million.

The securities firm Goldentree Asset Management LP holds 30.25 shares of BHC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.17% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 190.42 million.

An overview of Bausch Health Companies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) traded 2,636,887 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.31 and price change of +1.73. With the moving average of $5.04 and a price change of +2.00, about 2,362,183 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BHC’s 100-day average volume is 2,402,707 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.84 and a price change of -1.14.

