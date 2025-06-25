Subscribe
What was Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL)’s performance in the last session?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Sasol Ltd ADR has underperformed by -10.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSL fell by -0.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.40 to $2.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 13, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SSL. Goldman November 29, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SSL, as published in its report on November 29, 2019. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.64%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sasol Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SSL is recording 1.25M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.29%, with a loss of -12.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.69, showing growth from the present price of $4.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sasol Ltd ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SSL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.53% at present.

